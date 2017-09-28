Man threatens to bomb Canton bank during robbery

CANTON - Police in Stark County and the FBI are searching for the man who robbed the St. Joseph's Federal Credit Union in Canton on Thursday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the man entered the bank on 1811 Whipple Avenue around 1:30 p.m. carrying a bag. He threatened a bombing if the teller did not turn over money. He fled with cash and drove away in an older model red or maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The man is described as being in his 50s, approximately 5'8", over 200 pounds with brown and gray hair.

Tips can be provided to the Jackson Twp. Police Department at 330-830-6264 or the FBI at 330-456-6200. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

