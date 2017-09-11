Melt hiring for new Canton restaurant: Here's how to apply

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CANTON, Ohio -- Looking for a job?

Melt Bar & Grilled is hosting a job fair to fill positions for its newest location at Belden Village Mall in Canton.

Applications will be accepted each day between Monday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the mall’s center court in front of Macy’s.

“Remember to dress for success, bring plenty of résumés and be prepared to conduct interviews to apply,” Melt officials said in a news release.

Questions? You can call 330-494-8815.

The restaurant is slated to open in November.

