MISSING | 8-year-old Canton girl last seen Monday

CANTON - Canton Police are searching for an 8-year-old girl who was last seen Monday.

Jirheney Jahli Ingram is described as being 4-foot-6 and 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, purple pants and blue glasses. She was also carrying a black blanket.

Anyone with information on Jirheney's location is asked to call police at 330-649-5800.

