MISSING | 84-year-old Canton woman suffers from Alzheimer's

The Canton Police Dept. has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for an elderly woman who left her home late Saturday afternoon and failed to return.

Authorities say Joan Werren, 84, left her Greenbrier Square home on foot around 5 p.m. this afternoon.

Werren, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

