UPDATE | Missing woman found safe

UPDATE at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 26, 2016: Authorities say Janet Butler was found safe by law enforcement and returned home.

---

Original story:

CANTON, Ohio -- Police have issued a Missing Adult Alert for a 65-year-old woman who was last seen at noon on Christmas.

Authorities say Janet Butler, who is in need of medication, left a health care facility on Market Avenue North in Canton and never returned.

Butler is described as 5’3” tall and 112 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white and purple toboggan hat, lime green scarf, a light-colored long sleeve shirt with a dark-colored thermal vest and blue wind pants.

The Missing Adult Alert is in effect for the following counties: Stark, Summit, Portage, Tuscarawas, Wayne, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey and Holmes.

Anybody who sees Butler is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

