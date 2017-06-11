Motorcyclist injured in Stark County crash

WKYC
The Canton Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

33-year-old Justin Eslich of Massilon lost control of his motorcycle, striking a a traffic sign on Louisville Street in Stark County. 

After impact, the motorcycle overturned and Eslich was ejected.

Eslich was not wearing a helmet, did not have a motorcycle endorsement, and officials believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.

He was transported to Mercy Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

