North Canton police officer, firefighter killed in crash

NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- It’s a sad day in North Canton as the city mourns the loss of officer Dru Rhodes, who died in a crash.

The North Canton Police Department posted news of his death on Facebook.

“Officer Rhodes will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” the department wrote.

Rhodes was a part-time police officer, but also worked as a full-time firefighter for North Canton.

© 2017 WKYC-TV