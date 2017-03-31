Officials identify victims, suspect in deadly Canton shootings

(Photo: Amani Abraham)

CANTON - Officials have released the identities of the victims and suspect involved in a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting in Canton.

At a Friday afternoon press conference, Canton Police identified the victims as Cheyenne Calderon, 20, her mother Kelly Freshour, 50, and Freshour's 70-year-old friend Timothy Keyser.

All have listed addresses as 529 Smith Avenue Northwest, the home where the bodies were located.

The suspect has been named as 21-year-old Tres Peterson, the former fiance of Calderon.

Authorities said Peterson, carrying a 9mm handgun, entered the home through an unlocked back door.

He first shot and killed a dog in the home's kitchen.

Peterson then chased Calderon throughout the home, firing his weapon at her, officials said.

Calderon went into a first floor bedroom where Freshour and Keyser were both located.

When Peterson entered the room, he shot and killed each of the victims.

He then went to the dining room where he shot and killed himself.

Calderon's friend Brandon Posey was in the living room with Calderon's 3-year-old son during the event.

Posey and the child escaped safely through a front door.

"This may be the hardest and scariest thing I have ever witnessed," Posey wrote on his Facebook page Thursday. "I'm so sorry I couldn't save you Cheyenne Calderon I saved your little boy tho!"

Authorities said 14 shots were fired during the incident, adding that the suspect reportedly bought the gun an hour before the shooting.

The 3-year-old child is now in the custody of Calderon's grandparents.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 330-489-3144.

Watch a video of the press conference below (MOBILE USERS: click here to view).

© 2017 WKYC-TV