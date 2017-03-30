Close Officials say four people shot in Canton Thursday afternoon WKYC staff , WKYC 2:46 PM. EDT March 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CANTON - Four people have been shot Thursday afternoon in Canton.Officials say the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at 529 Smith Avenue Northwest. Stay with WKYC as more updates become available on this developing story. © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Ernest Angley Update - Tiffany Tarpley The Investigator: Supervisor destroyed complaints about bus drivers NC woman forced to pay over Facebook comment Deal Guy: Night Vision Home Security Under $68 Cedar Point ride gets upgrades Final AM Weather For Thursday, March 30, 2017 Local cars featured in new McConaughey movie Ernest Angley ordered to pay $388,000 to unpaid workers Deal Guy: Ultimate 8 In 1 Self Defense Survival Steal What are the symptoms of a child overdosing on opiates? More Stories Officials say four people shot in Canton Thursday afternoon Mar 30, 2017, 2:43 p.m. Ohio governor announces new limits on pain prescribing Mar 30, 2017, 1:29 p.m. FORECAST | Rainy Thursday Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs