Pedestrian hit by bus in Canton

CANTON - A Canton woman has been hospitalized after being hit by a bus on Thursday morning.

Police say Roslind Fetzer, 55, was crossing Walnut Avenue SE in the crosswalk when a SARTA bus struck her. The bus was turning southbound onto Walnut from 2nd Street SE.

The bus driver, Joseph Risby, 51, was cited for failure to yield RIght of Way.

Fetzer was transported to Aultman Hospital for unknown injuries. No word on her condition.

