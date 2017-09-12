Pro Football Hall of Fame subpoenaed in New York Giants memorabilia scandal

(Photo: Pro Football Hall of Fame website)

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been accused of taking part in a scheme to sell phony “game-used’ memorabilia, according to a report in the New York Post.

Court documents show Manning turned over a 2010 email in which he allegedly asked a Giants staffer for items that could be passed off as authentic.

Now The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has been subpoenaed to produce all documents referring to Eli Manning’s Super Bowl XXXV helmet, Osi Umenyiora jersey, and the Ron Dixon Super Bowl XXXV helmet on display.

We reached out to the Pro football hall and “they continue to have no comment on the issue.”

