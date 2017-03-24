WKYC
Progress continues in Pro Football Hall of Fame Village construction

WKYC 8:43 PM. EDT March 24, 2017

CANTON - As construction continues on the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton, we're able to give you a high-in-the-sky look at the progress.

The Hall of Fame released this video of the work on its Facebook page:

You can also get a realtime look at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium construction here.

The Johnson Controls Hall of Fame of Village is expected to bring in more than $15 billion dollars in its first 25 years.

Construction is on track to be finished in 2019.

