Stark County Sheriff, Major address youth on anti-drug use during gathering at local church

Audience of teens and young adults as Sheriff Maier spoke to during the event. (Photo: Stark County Sheriff's Office)

CANTON - A Canton church was full for a community gathering discussing anti-drug use among the youth on Friday.



Stark County Sheriff George Maier and the Sheriff’s Mayor of Investigative Services, John Oliver, were invited by Reverend Keric J. Shiepis of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church to join hundreds of teenagers and young adults for an anti-drug presentation at 25th Street in Canton.



“Knowing and working with Sheriff Maier as a Chaplain at the Sheriff’s Office, I am aware of his extreme passion for his community and for the Stark County youth. I felt this was a great opportunity to reach many teenagers and young adults. Our goal is for them to spread this message to their peers in hopes of saving lives,” Sheriff Maier said, in a press release.

Sheriff George T. Maier (Photo: Stark County Sheriff's Office)



Among the topics, Sheriff Maier and Major Oliver talked about heroin and opiates, encouraging free discussion about the issue.



“Education and communication with our kids are key elements in the battle against this deadly epidemic,” Sheriff Maier said.



A basketball tournament followed, featuring teams from 52 parishes from Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.



The goal is for kids to stay drug-free and have open conversations about the problem while continuing to keep the Stark County community safe.

(© 2017 WKYC)