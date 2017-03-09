Van strikes pedestrian in Canton

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

Canton Police report that a van driven by a Canton man struck a pedestrian on W. Tuscarawas Street Wednesday night.

Police say that about 8:20 p.m. that night they were called out to W. Tuscarawas Street and Clarendon Avenue NW for a crash.

Police report that Shaiann Bell, 19, of Canton, was trying to cross W. Tuscarawas Street and was struck by a 2007 Chevy van driven by Thomas Howell, 60, of Canton.

She was taken to Aultman Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Howell was driving eastbound on W. Tuscarawas Street at the time.

The accident remains under investigation, according to Canton Police.

