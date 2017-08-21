Woman, instructor injured in Canton skydiving accident

CANTON - A Northeast Ohio woman is recovering in Mercy Hospital after a skydiving accident.

Twenty-year-old Sabrina Lyons and her boyfriend BJ were at Canton Air Sports over the weekend trying skydiving for the first time.

BJ, who was also a first time flyer, had the jitters right before he jumped, but landed smoothly in the drop zone.

As for Sabrina, things took a turn for the worse after she and her flight instructor, Mark, slammed into the fuel tank on base.

Sabrina suffered a minor head injury and her leg is now in a cast. As for instructor Mark, he has a dislocated shoulder.

Canton Air Sports founder Roger Connely tells us the instructor has had more than 10,000 jumps and was more than qualified to make the landing. It was just an unfortunate incident, he said.

