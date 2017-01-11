Carroll County Sheriff: Man, 4-year-old boy dead in fire

Fire Department (Photo: WKYC)

MALVERN, OHIO - The Carroll County Sheriff confirms that a man, 22, and a boy, 4 are dead after a trailer fire Tuesday night.

The sheriff said the call was received at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday for a mobile home fire at 9198 Oaks St. NW in Malvern.

The sheriff said a woman came home and saw that her trailer was on fire and called.

The Great Trail Fire department, as well as tanker from the Sandy Creek Fire Department in Minerva, then 2 EMT squads from the Carollton Malvern area dispatch, then a third squad from Sandy Creek and Minerva, were sent out to the fire.

The sheriff said firefighters went into the trailer and removed two people - a 22-year-old, who was the woman's husband and a 4-year-old, who was the man's nephew.

Both were taken to Aultman Hospital and pronounced dead there.

The State Fire Marshal has been notified and is investigating the cause, according to the sheriff.

The bodies are being examined by the Stark County Coroner and reports will be available soon.

