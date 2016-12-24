Chagrin Falls boy, 17, dies in Akron crash

Akron Police car.

AKRON - A Chagrin Falls High School senior died in a car crash about 7:30 p.m. Friday in Akron. It happened at the intersection of North Portage Path and Sunnyside Drive.

Police say an Audi was traveling southbound on North Portage Path, attempting to make a left hand turn, eastbound, onto Sunnyside Drive.

A Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on North Portage Path and struck the Audi on the right rear passenger door, according to the police report.

The Audi then drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole. All of the occupants involved in the accident were taken to area hospitals. A passenger in the Audi, Grant Wilson, 17, of Chagrin Falls, was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

The Audi was driven by a Chagrin Falls man and his 15-year-old daughter, also of Chagrin Falls, who was the front seat passenger.

Grant Wilson was the rear seat passenger.

Police say the Jeep was driven by a male from Karen Drive in Akron.

No further details are available at this time, according to police. The accident remains under investigation. Police noted that the accident caused a power outage in the area.

The Chagrin Falls School District sent out this message earlier Saturday, extending its sympathy:

December 24, 2016

On behalf of the entire Chagrin Falls Schools' community, our thoughts and prayers are with the Wilson family on the tragic loss of their son, Grant, last evening. Grant, a senior at Chagrin Falls High School, lost his life in a car accident in Akron. Always positive, courteous and friendly with a great sense of humor, he was a talented artist and will be deeply missed by his friends, teachers, staff and entire Chagrin community. Additionally, our thoughts and prayers are with the Holst family who also was involved in the accident.

Counselors from Chagrin Falls High and Intermediate School will be available in the main office of the high school on Monday between the hours of 10am - noon. The high school library will also be open during these hours for students to gather.

Once again, no words can explain the deep loss experienced within our Chagrin community today. We keep these families in our thoughts and prayers.

