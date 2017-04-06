Chasing The Dragon Poster Contest: Aims to educate kids about heroin

The Cleveland Division of the FBI, along with the Cleveland Division of the DEA, the Northern District of Ohio United States Attorney’s Office, Robby’s Voice, FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Foundation and the FBI Future Agents in Training announce a poster contest for area 7th through 12th graders regarding heroin and opiate addiction.

The FBI and DEA have collaborated and produced a documentary entitled, “Chasing the Dragon: the Life of an Opiate Addict.” This documentary was created to help individuals gain a deeper understanding of the dangers of opioid addiction.

The documentary can be viewed at www.FBI.gov/ChasingtheDragon.

Heroin use and the misuse of prescription opioids are increasing in pandemic proportions everywhere, including here in Northeast Ohio.

Overdose deaths in our area are among the highest in the country. Recent statistics show that the average age of the first-time heroin user is between the ages of 12 and 17.

Teens in grades 7 though 12 are invited to create and submit a poster that focuses on the consequences of using heroin and/or misuse of prescription opioids.

Posters should be 24” x 36” and should be submitted, via mail or in person, to the FBI, Cleveland Division Field Office, 1501 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, by 5:00p.m. April 30.

More than 400 superintendents/school principals in our area received informational packets regarding the “Chasing the Dragon” poster contest in an effort to help us and our partners spread the word.

Alumni of the FBI Future Agents in Training program will judge the submitted posters and announce the winners. Prize money is being provided by the FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Foundation. Winning posters are likely to be displayed in public venues upon the conclusion of the contest.

Students wishing to create and submit a poster may contact FBI Community Outreach Specialist Tamara Larkin at tamara.larkin@ic.fbi.gov for additional information.

