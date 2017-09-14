Check out Light The Night events in Cleveland, Akron

Lantern Walk at Light The Night (Photo: Light The Night)

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s annual Light The Night walk returns to Akron and Cleveland – Sunday, Oct. 1 at Akron’s Lock 3 and Sunday Oct. 8 at Cleveland’s Wade Oval in University Circle.

Light The Night’s Senior Campaign Director Daryl Rakosy will give you all the details on WKYC’s We The People airing at noon on Friday Sept. 15.

Both events begin a 5 p.m. with family-friendly fun, including inflatables, food, drinks, music and much more. There will be an inspirational Opening Ceremony at sundown which will be immediately followed by a 1-mile walk, according to Light The Night.

WKYC is proud to be a media sponsor of Light The Night.

Entertainment includes music, balloon art, face painting, a Garden of Hope, team photos, a Remembrance Pavilion, and more. The Cleveland walk will conclude with a fireworks finale.

More information can be found at: www.LightTheNight.org/noh or by calling (216) 264-5691.

What is Light The Night? It’s a national fundraising movement that celebrates and commemorates lives touched by blood cancers. Corporate teams, families, and friends who participate in the evening walk will carry illuminated lanterns -- white for survivors and patients, red for supporters, and gold in memory of a lost loved one.

Light The Night is more than just a walk. It’s people coming together to shed light on the dark world of cancer.

Everyone across Northeast Ohio is welcome – and encouraged – to join the Light The Night.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services.

© 2017 WKYC-TV