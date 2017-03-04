Child rapist, fugitive extradited back to Ohio

Devante Gibbs on March 3 at Lorain County Jail (Photo: Lorain County Jail)

LORAIN - Devante Gibbs has been extradited back to Ohio according to Lorain County jail records and sources of WKYC.

He was booked around 9 p.m. Friday evening in the Lorain County Jail.

Gibbs was arrested by U.S. Marshals in California on February 18 where he was found at a cousin’s home in Long Beach.

He fled his trial for rape, kidnapping, felonious assault and child endangerment during jury deliberations on February 10.

The victim was a two-year-old child.

No further information is available at this time.

