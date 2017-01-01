HEADLINES
The North Face and Columbia at 60% offThe North Face and Columbia at 60% off Today marks a perfect day for a price drop.
- Ways-To-Save
- 1 hour ago
- National-Politics
Federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump's travel ban nationwideFederal judge in Seattle blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
- National-Politics
- 11 hours ago
- Ways-To-Save
The best deal today is 84% offThe best deal today is 84% off A top Valentine's Day steal under $30
- Ways-To-Save
- 1 hour ago
- Cleveland
Protesters rally against Trump immigration orderProtesters rally against Trump immigration order On Friday afternoon in downtown Cleveland, frustrated protesters marched against President Trump's immigration order. Among them was a refugee from Congo who ended up running in the Olympics.
- Cleveland
- 10 hours ago
- Cuyahoga-County
Two people charged with fatal stabbing of man in Strongsville homeTwo people charged with fatal stabbing of man in Strongsville home Two people have been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a man inside a Strongsville home this afternoon. Both suspects are at-large.
- Cuyahoga-County
- 13 hours ago
- Cuyahoga-County
The four decade old cold case that melted in Cleveland thanks to forensic scienceThe four decade old cold case that melted in Cleveland thanks to forensic science Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office positively identifies previously unidentified man who died four decades ago.
- Cuyahoga-County
- 15 hours ago
- Politics
Ohio Rep. Jim Renacci goes one-on-one with Russ MitchellOhio Rep. Jim Renacci goes one-on-one with Russ Mitchell Republican Congressman Jim Renacci sat down with Russ Mitchell to talk about sanctions against Iran, immigration, and more.
- Politics
- 14 hours ago
- Lebron-James-Foundation
LJFF surprises JROTC team at East CLC with new uniformsLJFF surprises JROTC team at East CLC with new uniforms
- Lebron-James-Foundation
- 15 hours ago
- Cleveland
Defreeze murder suspect went by different namesDefreeze murder suspect went by different names Christopher Whitaker's great aunt describes her nephew as a father and grandfather, but not as a predator.
- Cleveland
- 15 hours ago
- National-Politics
Iran sanctions: Could new Trump sanctions lead to war?Iran sanctions: Could new Trump sanctions lead to war?
- National-Politics
- 10 hours ago
- Cuyahoga-County
Euclid Avenue reopens after 'severe accident'Euclid Avenue reopens after 'severe accident' According to Chagrin Valley Dispatch, Euclid Avenue has been re-opened between Highland Road and East 191st Street.
- Cuyahoga-County
- 11 hours ago
- National-Politics
Vincent Viola withdraws name to serve as Army secretary, reports sayVincent Viola withdraws name to serve as Army secretary, reports say Vincent Viola, the billionaire owner of the Florida Panthers and President Trump's nominee for secretary of the Army, withdrew his nomination Friday night citing difficulties in divesting himself from his businesses, according to multiple reports.
- National-Politics
- 9 hours ago
- Ohio
Federal agency OKs West Virginia to Michigan gas pipeline through OhioFederal agency OKs West Virginia to Michigan gas pipeline through Ohio In approving the project, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission acknowledged that it would affect private property and wetlands but said economic benefits would outweigh the damages.
- Ohio
- 14 hours ago
- Features
You can buy your own Michigan island, lighthouse for near $1.5 millionYou can buy your own Michigan island, lighthouse for near $1.5 million And you would have the entire island to yourself!
- Features
- 12 hours ago
- Cavaliers
Kevin Love expects to be with Cleveland Cavaliers for 'a long time'Kevin Love expects to be with Cleveland Cavaliers for 'a long time' Despite rumors to the contrary, all-star power forward Kevin Love expects to be with the Cleveland Cavaliers for "a long time."
- Cavaliers
- 17 hours ago
