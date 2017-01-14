Sister Rita Petruziello, a sister of St. Joseph in Cleveland (Photo: Courtesy Circle the City with Love)

Remember during the Republican National Convention in July in Cleveland when a group of 3,000 people held hands and were silent on the Hope Memorial Bridge?

In March, Sister Rita Petruziello was talking with the other sisters of Rocky River's Sisters of St. Joseph and had an idea, which turned into 'Circle the City with Love.'

Well, that movement -- Circle the City with Love -- is going worldwide Sunday afternoon.

The group that started it all on July 17 wants people across the nation and the world to do the same thing from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 15.)

The simple act of holding hands and standing together as one in intentional silence is powerful.

The movement also set the tone for the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

For more information, go to www.circlecitywithlove.com

