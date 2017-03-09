City of Stow sets up emergency shelter for those with no power

cold weather (Photo: AP)

STOW, OHIO - Because of the cold temperatures being forecast the next few days, the City of Stow has set up an emergency shelter for Stow senior citizens and Stow families that have no electrical power.

The temporary shelter is set up at the Stow Senior Center at 3968 Darrow Road in Stow.

The city emphasized that this temporary emergency shelter is for STOW residents only

The city tells WKYC in a news release that there is limited capacity at the Stow Senior Center and that Stow senior citizens and families MUST call first.

You can either call the Stow' Mayor's office at 330-689-2800 during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you need to call outside of business hours, please call the Stow Dispatch at 330-689-.5700.

The city says there are limited supplies available at the emergency shelter at the Senior Center so those who call and come are encouraged to bring bedding, pillows, blankets and some snacks if possible.

The city says the Stow Fire Department will provide overnight monitoring of the center and the Corner Cup Coffee House in Stow will be donating coffee and light snacks.

