Cleveland announces administrative charges to be filed in Tamir Rice case

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson (Photo: WKYC)

The City of Cleveland held a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Friday to announce that internal administrative disciplinary charges will be filed regarding three police officers involved in the death of Tamir Rice.

Mayor Frank Jackson, safety director Michael McGrath, police chief Calvin Williams, and deputy police chief Wayne Drummond discussed the status of the review and investigation of Officers Timothy Loehmann, Frank Garmback, and William Cunningham II at Cleveland City Hall.

Rice, 12, was shot and killed by police officers outside the Cudell Recreation Center on Nov. 22, 2014.

Loehmann and Garmback are the two officers who responded to the call of someone holding a gun and waving it around outside the Cudell Recreation Center. As the police cruiser pulled up outside the center by the gazebo, Loehmann got out of the cruiser immediately and shot Rice. It turned out that Rice did not have a real gun but an airsoft pellet gun.

Cunningham has been identified by the city as a Cleveland police officer who was on secondary employment at the recreation center at the time of the shooting.

According to the city's listing of the charges, Garmback, who's facing two charges, did not employ proper tactics when he operated the zone car right up to the gazebo outside the Cudell Recreation Center and failed to tell the police dispatcher that he and Loehmann had arrived at Cudell.

Loehmann's six charges are that he he provided false information on his CPD employment application; did not disclose on his application that he was facing discharge from the Independence Police Department when he resigned there; did not disclose the circumstances of his resignation;

failed to disclose a failed exam at the Maple Heights Police Department in 2009; ut false and conflicting information on how many places he had applied for a job in law enforcement; and in November 2016, the CPD discovered a May 13, 2013 failure to provide a truthful statement.

Cunningham's two charges are that he was working secondary employment at Cudell without permission and, on Nov. 22, 2014, in connection with the use of deadly force investigation, he completed, signed and submitted an untruthful Form-1 report.

Here is the letter with the list of charges against Officer Garmback:

PO Frank Garmback III Charge Letter by WKYC.com on Scribd

Here is the letter with the list of charges against Officer Loehmann:

PO Timothy Loehmann Charge Letter by WKYC.com on Scribd

Here is the letter of charges brought for Officer Cunningham:

PO William Cunningham II Charge Letter by WKYC.com on Scribd

Williams said a committee has finished its review and forwarded its findings to McGrath. McGrath said he will review the findings and determine what action will be taken. The action could would be on charges from basic administrative violations to use of force violations.

After the news conference, the city sent out a statement. In part, it reads:

The Critical Incident Review Committee (CIRC) was formed in February of 2016 to conduct a thorough administrative review of the actions of all employees and officers involved in this incident. The CIRC consists of members of the Cleveland Division of Police Command Staff, Integrity Control Section and Training Section, along with members of the City of Cleveland Law Department, Office of Professional Standards and Community Relations Board.

Parallel to this investigation, the Department of Public Safety Quality Control Office conducted an investigation into the hiring of Patrol Officer Timothy Loehmann, specifically the application documents filed by Loehmann.

As a result of the investigation conducted by the Integrity Control Section, the Quality Control Office and the Critical Incident Review Committee, administrative charges were recommended. Copies of charge letters for Patrol Officer Timothy Loehmann, Patrol Officer Frank Garmback III and Patrol Officer William Cunningham II are included in this release. Administrative charges against one other member are forthcoming and a copy of that letter will be made public once it is available.

Last year, a Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to bring criminal charges against Loehmann and Garmback.

Earlier this month, a letter demanding the firing of the officers was sent to city officials on behalf of Rice's family.

(© 2017 WKYC)