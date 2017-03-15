Cleveland APL: Injured dog beaten with bricks, sticks at East 111th and Superior

Indiana Bones (Photo: Cleveland APL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland APL says that a witness reported seeing three males, ages 16-20 taking turns kicking and beating a dog with bricks and sticks.

This occurred about 1 p.m. March 9 at the corner of East 111th Street and Superior Avenue,

The witness said one wore a black hoodie with a Nike logo and black sweatpants, one wore a khaki-colored hoodie and jeans, and another wore a grey winter hat and a North Face fleece, according to a news release from the Cleveland APL.

The APL also said that the dog, named Indiana Bones, is a one-year-old white and fawn-colored bully breed mix who is currently is at the Cleveland APL receiving treatment for his injuries and will require surgery.

The APL also said in the release that veterinarians who have examined Indiana have concluded he was hit by a car prior to being beaten by the three suspects.

Cleveland APL Humane Investigators are asking for anyone with information about this incident or the identity or location of the suspects to call the Cleveland APL’s Humane Investigations Hotline at (216) 377-1630.

A $500 reward is being offered to the first person who provides information that leads to the apprehension of a prosecutable suspect, according to the APL news release.

