Cleveland Browns ‘perfect season' parade would have been today

WKYC Staff , WKYC 4:46 PM. EST January 07, 2017

CLEVELAND - Plans to host a parade celebrating the Cleveland Browns’ perfect 0-16 season were nixed after the team nabbed their first victory this year against the San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve.

“There’s always next year!” the parade’s creator, Chris McNeil, tweeted Christmas Eve.

Since the parade was canceled, money raised to host the event is being donated.

On a side note, had the parade been held today, the outside temperature was in the teens.

