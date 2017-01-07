Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith, wife share difficult family news

The Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith and his wife shared some difficult family news on UNINTERRUPTED late Saturday afternoon.
UNINTERRUPTED is an on-line video platform for athletes created by LeBron James.
Their baby daughter named Dakota arrived five days ago and was delivered five months early.
.@TheRealJRSmith and his wife share difficult family news. pic.twitter.com/efNsDANUo8— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 7, 2017
