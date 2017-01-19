Cleveland Cavaliers make Uber their official ride

Quicken Loans Arena (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers are now partnering with Uber as the team's official ride. Take Uber to Quicken Loans Arena and there's a designated Uber pick-up zone in front of Tower City Center on Huron Road.

And the new pick-up zone can be used by anyone attending any events at Quicken Loans Arena, and that includes special events, concerts, and all other sporting events.

Your Uber driver can drop you off at any entrance to Quicken Loans for any event. After the event is over, Uber requests that all those leaving go to the designated Uber pick-up zone.

And where is that? Leave The Q from the Huron Road doors and walk west towards W. Huron Road. (cross Ontario Street), and continue on W. Huron Rd. to Tower City Center. Then continue toward the dedicated Uber Pickup Zone right there on Huron Road in front of Tower City Center.

And that's not all. Fans can also take the RTA Walkway located inside Quicken Loans Arena to Tower City. From there fans would walk to street level on W. Huron Road. (Know that the walkway is open four hours before and three hours after any event at The Q.)

There's even more news about this partnership.

This new Cavaliers-Uber partnership includes special in-arena perks for fans and exclusive promotions via the mobile app throughout the season.

Haven't tried Uber yet? Cavaliers fans new to Uber can receive $15 off their first ride with promo code CAVS17.

In a press release, Shelly Cayette, Cavaliers VP of Corporate Partnerships Marketing & Strategy, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Uber to the Cavaliers family and offer our fans a convenient solution to find their Uber driver after an event at The Q. With this partnership we’re making it even easier for guests at The Q to push a button and get a ride.”

