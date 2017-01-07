Cleveland Cavaliers officially acquire Kyle Korver from Hawks

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced they had officially acquired Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks.

The news release said Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin announced that he was acquired in exchange for guard/forward Mike Dunleavy, guard Mo Williams, cash considerations and a protected first round draft pick (first possible pick is Cleveland's 2019 first round pick).

“We are extremely pleased to be able to add a player and person the caliber of Kyle Korver to our Cavs family,” said Griffin, in the news release.

“Among the most prolific and dynamic three-point shooters in NBA history, a selfless, and team first competitor, Kyle brings all of the elements of Cavs DNA that we covet on and off the floor. We look forward to welcoming Kyle, his wife, Juliet and their three children to Northeast Ohio and are certain our fans will embrace them with open arms.”

According to the release, Korver (6-7, 212) played in 32 games (21 starts) for Atlanta this season with averages of 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.9 minutes. He is also shooting .889 from the foul line and .409 from the three-point line, while scoring in double figures 16 times in 2016-17. Korver has spent the last four-plus seasons with the Hawks and currently ranks first on the team’s all-time free throw percentage list at .887 (329-371) and third on the club’s all-time three-point field goals made chart with 818 triples.

Korver shot .452 (818-1,811) from the three-point line in his career with Atlanta and hit at least one triple in 311 of 332 games played with the team.

The release also detailed that, playing in his 14th NBA season, Korver has appeared in 996 games (417 starts) with Philadelphia, Utah, Chicago and Atlanta, owning career averages of 10.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game.

He was an NBA All-Star in 2015 and ranks eighth in NBA history with 1,952 career three-pointers (fifth among active players) and eighth all-time in three-point field goal percentage (.429). Korver has hit 100 threes or more 11 times in his career, including each of the last six seasons.

