Cleveland Cavaliers waive G Jordan McRae

Cleveland Cavaliers logo (Photo: WKYC)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Jordan McRae, Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cavaliers, McRae has played in 37 games (four starts) averaging 4.4 points in 10.4 minutes for the Cavs this season. He appeared in 15 regular season games and two postseason games for the Cavs last season, the team reported..

The Cavaliers roster now stands at 14.

REPORT: Andrew Bogut to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers



(© 2017 WKYC)