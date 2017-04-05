Cleveland Clinic hosting hiring event for nurses this Saturday

(Photo: Cleveland Clinic)

Cleveland Clinic is holding a hiring event for prospective nurses to join their team as part of their 'Nurses Right Now' initiative this Saturday.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to noon at HealthSpace on 8911 Euclid Avenue. Complimentary parking will be available behind the building. The Clinic is looking for new graduate RNs and experienced RNs here in Northeast Ohio as well as in their Florida hospitals.

Among the activities taking place on Saturday:

Interviews with Hiring Managers

Nurse Residency Informational Session

Nurse Manager Discussion Panel

Cleveland Clinic Experience: Benefits Information, Simulation Lab Tours, and more.

If you are interested in attending the Nursing Right Now hiring event, click on here to register. Please bring 10 copies of your resume. Professional attire is recommended.

Call 216-448-1069 for more information.

