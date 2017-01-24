Cleveland Foundation accepting scholarship applications

Cleveland Foundation (Photo: Cleveland Foundation)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Foundation is accepting scholarship applications through March 15 for the 2017-2018 academic year, according to a news release on Tuesday.

In the release, the Cleveland Foundation states: "Most of the scholarships are designated for graduating high school seniors attending colleges and universities, but some of the foundation’s more than 62 scholarship funds provide current college students and adults returning to school the opportunity to pursue courses that enhance their professional, personal and vocational development. In 2016, the foundation’s scholarship funds supported nearly 400 recipients."

Most of the foundation’s scholarships require residence in Cuyahoga, Lake or Geauga counties, but in some instances donors identified another geographic area of their choice, within the United States, when they established their scholarship fund.

Interested? Check out www.clevelandfoundation.org/scholarships

Candidates may complete a single application to be considered for multiple awards. On average, the scholarships range from $1,000 to $3,000, and many are renewable for up to four years, according to the news release.

Since 1987, donors of the Cleveland Foundation have provided more than $50 million in scholarship awards to aspiring individuals.

