Cleveland Indians super fan Nana passes away at 105

CLEVELAND - Earlier this year, we told you about "Nana."

Her real name was Emily Serian and all she wanted for her 105th birthday in May was 105 birthday cards.

On Thursday, Nana's family announced her passing.

Nana was a huge Cleveland Indians fan. She even gained national attention last fall as national news networks featured her as a lifelong Tribe fan hoping for a World Series win. She appeared on the Today Show, where she offered her tips for the Tribe.

When Nana turned 105, we rallied together to get her those 105 cards. The kindness of strangers exceeded those 105 cards, and even led to a marriage proposal from a 103-year-old Florida man.

From baseball to baking, Nana had a passion for life admired by all. WKYC extends its condolences to Nana's friends and family. She'll be greatly missed.

© 2017 WKYC-TV