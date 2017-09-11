Cleveland Mayoral Primary happening Tuesday

Cleveland Police Commission (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - On Tuesday, voters in Cleveland will make an important decision about the future of the city. They’ll narrow down the field of mayoral hopefuls. Nine people will appear on the ballot for Cleveland’s mayoral primary. After Tuesday, residents will whittle that number down to just two.

Some candidates have a lifetime of political experience while others have none.

Current Mayor Frank Jackson wants to serve a fourth term. If elected, he’d be Cleveland’s first mayor to do so.

Also running:

Business consultant and former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer.

Culinary expert Brandon Chrostowski.

Cleveland’s Ward 10 City Councilman Jeff Johnson.

Republican businessman Robert Kilo.

Founder of clothing company Fresh Brewed Tees Tony Madalone.

State Representative Bill Patmon.

Cleveland’s Ward 2 City Councilman Zack Reed.

Political newcomer Dyrone Smith.

Cleveland has nearly 400,000 residents, but the surrounding area is home to another 4 million people. Workers from the suburbs pay 87 percent of the city income tax and hold 77 percent of jobs downtown. Cleveland is the heart of the region's economy. Even if you don’t live within city limits, the winner of the mayoral race will have an impact on you.

“He is the face, the voice, the champion, the advocate, the agenda setter, the biggest player in the region. He decides what the priorities will be, what big projects the region, that perhaps the county and city will collaborate on,” said political analyst and former Channel 3 reporter Tom Beres.

Voters will decide between the final two candidates during the general election on November 7.

If you’re undecided, you can watch interviews with eight of the candidates here. If you live in Cleveland, you can vote at your local polling place. The Board of Elections here on Euclid Avenue is open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

