Cleveland mayoral race: Ex-East Cleveland mayor Eric Brewer running

CLEVELAND - Former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Jonathan Brewer confirms to WKYC that he is running for mayor of Cleveland.

Brewer, 63, of Cleveland, who was East Cleveland Mayor 2006-2009 and now runs an online newspaper 44112News, said Wednesday that he is circulating petitions. He said his campaign announcement was posted on his Facebook page.

Brewer moved to Warren after leaving East Cleveland. He ran a restaurant in Warren and, when it closed, he moved north again in 2012, this time to Cleveland.

"Bottom line. I'm the only candidate with a successful government management track record. I've served as mayor, worked for one mayor as chief of staff and I was one of (Cleveland Mayor) Mike White's special assistants. I've never reported to any official lower than the mayor in city government," Brewer said, in a statement.

"I know how to identify areas of waste, mismanagement and corruption inside municipal government that's wasting millions of dollars and redirecting public funds away from serving Cleveland residents, business and property owners. I'm the only mayor to have kept EC out of fiscal emergency for 4 years. I cut crime 40 to 75 percent in all categories without stomping all over my residents' constitutional rights...All of our successes came without a single request ever to the residents to raise their taxes."

Brewer says that Cleveland has enough money to serve all of the city's needs. "That money has been chronically mismanaged because this mayor and others have not had management experience going in the door," he said.

"I'm running because I already know the job and will competently perform its duties. I've been exposing incompetent and corrupt politicians for over 35 years as either a journalist or an advocate. I'll be no different as mayor," he said, in his statement.

Brewer is not listed on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website as having pulled petitions. Brewer said it is not necessary to identify yourself when picking up petitions to circulate. BOE spokesman Mike West confirmed that, saying "If you want petitions, you do not have to give your name."

In this non-partisan race, those who wish to be on the primary ballot must collect 3,000 signatures and return them to the BOE by 4 p.m. June 29. The top two vote-getters in the Sept. 12 primary will face off on Election Day Tuesday Nov. 7.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced his intention to run for an unprecedented fourth term Jan. 31 at the Jerry Sue Thornton Center. "The decision was made over the last day or two," Jackson said, at his press conference. "The people showed up and them being here really helped me to make the decision I made."

Also running is Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson, who made the announcement outside the BOE headquarters on Jan. 17. Johnson, who represents Cleveland's 10th Ward, has been a councilman since 2009. He has also served in the Ohio Senate and as a Special Assistant and Director of Community Relations for then-Cleveland Mayor Jane Campbell from 2002-2006.

He said it is time to change the direction of the city. He plans to visit all 40 neighborhoods and assess the needs of each. He said different neighborhoods have different needs..

WKYC also contacted all of the candidates listed on the BOE's website as having pulled petitions in this race, as well as others that have announced but are not reflected on the list to date.

Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed says he will announce whether he will run for mayor or not by April 15.

Brandon Chrostowski, 37, CEO of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute says he is running for mayor.

"As I travel through the city, I see acres of unfulfilled promise," he said. "I see the potential of our exuberant youth and the wisdom of citizens who have remained loyal to the idea of what Cleveland could be. I see businesses fighting to hang on and serve communities that have supported them for generations."

" I also see a broad disconnect between what our citizens need and the policies enacted to provide it. I see clearly, as do many others, that it is now time for a change and have a plan to make it happen!"

James Jerome Bell, 50, of Woodstock Avenue has run the Bell Foundation for Social Change since August 2016. He's running "to restore the City of Cleveland as a crown jewel in the world."

He’s running for mayor "...to promote peaceful conflict resolutions on all various levels of a mired society.

The hope and the mission of this organization is to foster and instill a physical, mental and spiritual well-being of all people, regardless pf color or other circumstance."

Angela R. Davis, of Beckman Avenue, pulled petitions to run but said last week "I am no longer running because Eric Jonathan Brewer is running, so I am supporting him."

Barbara A. DeBerry , 62, said "I'm the people's candidate; I not only know of the ills of our community, I experience them everyday."

She says she is unemployed but works during election cycles through the Republican National Committee, the Republican Party of Cuyahoga County and the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Ja'Ovvoni Garrison, 27, lives on Fleet Avenue and works at Touch Supper Club. He says he is a former community organizer for Slavic Village Development and Stockyard Clark-Fulton and Brooklyn Centre Community Development Organization.

He is the current program coordinator and the former board president of Public Square Group.

"I am excited about my candidacy for Mayor of the City of Cleveland. I've been building community in my city since I was 18, I've gained an understanding of the bureaucracy of city government and the current administration," Garrison said.

"Now is the time to bring innovation and equity to our city departments, community development corporations, educational institutions, and most importantly our residents."

"One of my biggest policies is bringing free public transportation to the city so that we can provide an option that gives mobility and accessibility to our residents that live in or below poverty. When looking at the statistics, nearly 36% of our population lives at or below poverty and that is unacceptable. Transportation is the key to providing upward mobility for anyone and, unfortunately, the city is watching GCRTA hit a deficit without any attempt to assist or speak up."

Landry M. Simmons Jr., 47, of Brooklawn Avenue, is currently a law enforcement official of 25 years. "I am running for Mayor Of Cleveland to make our society safer, create a stronger economy and have smarter schools."

"These are the main ingredients to a city the way it use(d) to be."

Other candidates who pulled petitions include:

Renee Saunders,of West 20th Street; Brian S. Costa of East 72nd Street; Ricky L. Pittman of Cleveland; and Robert Owns, of Bluebird Oval in Oakwood Village. They did not reply to a call and email for information regarding their campaigns.

