Cleveland Metroparks Zoo gorilla 'Bebac' has died

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (Photo: WKYC News)

CLEVELAND - According to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Facebook page, Bebac the gorilla has died.

"We regret to announce the death of Bebac the gorilla. He passed away on Friday, January 6 at the age of 32. In 2008, Bebac was diagnosed with heart disease. Through the care provided by our skilled team of gorilla specialists, we were able to manage his condition and improve his quality of life for several years. This is an extremely difficult loss for everyone connected with Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

"In remembrance of Bebac, help us secure a future for wildlife. Take action HERE