The Amazing Species exhibit (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - From now through July 9, "The Amazing Species: Life at the Limits" exhibit will be on display showcasing everything from the world's largest flower to naked mole rats.

Plants and animals have amazing survival skills and you can get a hands-on lesson of how they have adapted through time at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

Regular admission will also pay your way into this interactive exhibit.

Information: Cleveland Museum of Natural History tickets, hours, parking, directions

