Cleveland OK'd $13M in police misconduct suit settlements

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland has agreed to pay more than $13.2 million in a little over two years to settle lawsuits over police misconduct.



The list of 26 cases compiled by Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2l3Mr0R ) includes a $6 million settlement of a lawsuit against the city filed by the family of Tamir Rice.

The 12-year-old black boy was fatally shot by a white officer while playing with a pellet gun at a recreation center.



In the 26 months since the boy's November 2014 death, the city has surpassed the estimated $8 million it paid to settle similar cases in the preceding decade.

RELATED | $2.25M settlement: Tanisha Anderson's mother wants Cleveland police officers charged



A spokesman says the city's court-mandated police reform helps reduce use of force that lead to lawsuits. The reform came after the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into the department.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.