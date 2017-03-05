Cleveland Police: 1 officer injured, 15-year-old boy killed

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police report on multiple Saturday and overnight incidents, including one where a boy, 15, was shot and killed.

About 7 p.m. Saturday at 2210 Belvoir Boulevard, police say an officer sustained a minor injury as he arrested a person. Both the officer and the suspect were taken to University Hospitals. No further details have been released so far.

Police are looking for two males after a boy, 15, was shot and killed about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers went to E 86th Street and Congress Court for a report of a boy shot. EMS took the boy, 15, to University Hospitals where he died from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation shows that two boys, 15 and 16, were in the back seat of a Jeep driven by a man who had a front seat passenger as well.

At some point, the front seat passenger pointed a handgun at the two boys and demanded money.

One gave the suspect his cash and then both boys got out of the Jeep and ran.

The suspect fired shots at both boys and struck the 15-year-old, who fell to the ground, while the other boy ran to a home for help.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, police went to 2604 Cedar Ave and found a woman unconscious. Police say she was struck but provided no further details.

At 3 a.m. today (Sunday) police went to W. 130th Street and McGowan Avenue where they found a man, 52, with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS took him to MetroHealth Medical Center. No word on his condition or the incident yet.

