Cleveland Police: 2 men shot Sunday afternoon

Cleveland Police say two men were shot Sunday afternoon and both were taken to hospitals.

The first happened at 3:38 p.m. at 8425 Maryland Avenue where a man, 19, was shot and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The second happened at 6:30 p.m. at 3367 E. 142nd Street where a man, 30, was shot in the face and the leg and taken to University Hospitals.

No further updates on their conditions is available at this time.

