Cleveland Police: 4 hurt in separate shootings

WKYC Staff , WKYC 6:36 PM. EST December 25, 2016

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are reporting four shootings overnight and into Christmas morning.

The first was just before midnight where a man, 24, was the victim of multiple gunshot wounds at East 185th Street and Chickasaw Avenue.

He was taken to University Hospitals.

The second was also just before midnight Saturday where a woman, 58, received a gunshot wound to the face. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The third happened at  2840 E. 104th Street just after midnight Saturday where a man, 28, received a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was taken to University Hospitals.

The fourth happened at 12909 Woodside Avenue Christmas morning where a man, 32, was shot and then taken to University Hospitals.

Police also noted that they responded to two opiate-related incidents overnight where there were no fatalities.

 


