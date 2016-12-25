Cleveland Police: 4 hurt in separate shootings

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are reporting four shootings overnight and into Christmas morning.

The first was just before midnight where a man, 24, was the victim of multiple gunshot wounds at East 185th Street and Chickasaw Avenue.

He was taken to University Hospitals.

The second was also just before midnight Saturday where a woman, 58, received a gunshot wound to the face. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The third happened at 2840 E. 104th Street just after midnight Saturday where a man, 28, received a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was taken to University Hospitals.

The fourth happened at 12909 Woodside Avenue Christmas morning where a man, 32, was shot and then taken to University Hospitals.

Police also noted that they responded to two opiate-related incidents overnight where there were no fatalities.