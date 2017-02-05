CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police reported Sunday morning that there were 18 opiate-related incidents overnight where five people died.

That brings the weekend total so far to six dead in 27 opiate-related incidents as of mid-morning Sunday..

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Nathaniel Road where they learned that a man, 25, had been shot in the back.

Police were told he had been taken to University Hospitals in a private vehicle.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, police were called out to 14210 Miles Avenue for a report of a woman, 20, who had been shot in the arm.

