CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police say a head-on crash just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday sent three to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Cleveland Police say Channon L. Edwards, 22, was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora westbound in the eastbound lanes of SR 2 (Memorial Shoreway) from W. 6th Street.

Police say Ino Gjermeni, 25, was driving a 2012 Honda Civic eastbound on SR 2. About 1,900 feet west of W. 6th Street, the 2002 Oldsmobile struck the 2012 Honda Civic head-on.

Police say Gjermeni had pain in the left side and Bradley Ouambo, 25, a passengerin the Honda, had pain in the knees.

Both were treated and release from MetroHealth.

Police say Edwards suffered a broken left leg and facial injuries and was confined at MetroHealth.

Police suspect Edwards was driving while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs of abuse at the time of the crash.

Police say blood samples were obtained and taken to the Cuyahoga County Regional Forensic Science Laboratory for toxicology testing.

