Cleveland Police: Girl, 13, missing from Cleveland

Nina Geauina Dashowna Dupree (Photo: Courtesy of Cleveland Police)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Nina Geauina Dashowna Dupree, 13, who is missing.

She was last seen about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 14300 block of Darley Avenue. Police say she left home on her own accord following a fight with her mother.

She stands 5'6" tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information relative to her whereabouts is asked to contact detectives by calling 216-621-1234

