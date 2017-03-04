Cleveland Police investigate Friday night murder

CLEVELAND - Police say that a gray vehicle pulled up to a house on E. 51st Street, three men went inside, then gunshots rang out.

Police say that about 7:40 p.m. Friday, they were called out to 3439 E. 51st Street after neighbors called about gunshots.

Inside the home police found a man, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that the man and his wife argued and she left the home. A short time later, the men in the gray vehicle entered the home and that's when the shots were heard.

The men left the house and drove off. No arrests have been made. The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit, along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, responded to the scene.

In other Cleveland Police notes, officers responded to 5 opiate-related overdoses overnight and one was a fatality.

