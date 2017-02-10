Cleveland Police seek man who exposes himself

Jan. 31, 2017 incident (Photo: Cleveland Police video surveillance screengrab)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police would like the public's help in finding the man who is a suspect and wanted for sexual imposition and public indecency.

Cleveland Police say the woman reported that just after midnight on Jan. 31, she was walking into a building in the 11900 block of Nottingham Road when she was approached by a man who exposed himself and touched her inappropriately.

He then ran away.

Police say other reports of public indecency with the suspect description being similar to the one in this case have been reported in the area.

Anyone with information relative to this suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit at 216-623-5630. Any criminal activity should be reported by calling 9-1-1.

Watch the video surveillance video below:

