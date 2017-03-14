Cleveland Police: Teamwork, 'Mother Nature' help catch thieves

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia sent a post from the Cleveland Police Facebook page regarding an overnight incident at the CVS.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, police received a call of a U-Haul truck that had been driven through the wall of the CVS Pharmacy in what was believed to be an attempt at a smash and grab of the store's ATM.

An officer found a running but unoccupied U-Haul with footprints in the snow leading away from the driver's side, according to the post. That's where Mother Nature helped out.

An officer followed the footprints in the snow through yards and over fences, according to the Facebook post.

Other officers joined in the search and they were led to an address on Broadview Road where two men matching the description of the suspects were spotted attempting to hide in a backyard, according to the post..

One man, 18-year old Leonard Cottrell of Garfield Heights, was immediately captured. The second suspect, 27-year old Jesse Cunard of Cleveland, was located hiding in a garbage can.

Both were detained by police.

Officers checked the CVS surveillance video and identified the two men as the ones who ran from the U-Haul outside the CVS.

Both were arrested and held for breaking and entering, vandalism, possession of criminal tools and safecracking.

Charges will be filed after discussion with prosecutors.

