Cleveland Rape Crisis Center: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center (Photo: Cleveland Rape Crisis Center)

Communities around the country have designated April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has scheduled a month full of activities which include films, discussions, campus and outreach events.

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is participating in more than 47 events during the month of April to help raise awareness about rape and sexual abuse in and around Northeast Ohio in the hope of engaging all community members to learn more about signs and symptoms of abuse and its devastating effects, according to a news release.

“As the premier provider of services for survivors of rape and sexual abuse in our community, we work every day toward our vision of eliminating sexual violence, and we invite the community to join us in our work to raise awareness about this issue which impacts so many in our community. We’re excited to partner with more than 25 local colleges, nonprofits, healthcare and other community organizations to raise awareness about rape and sexual abuse in our community during Sexual Assault Awareness Month,” said Cleveland Rape Crisis Center President & CEO Sondra Miller, in the news release.

The mission of the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, promote healing and prevention, and advocate for social change.

With more than 50 employees and 100 volunteers, the Center reaches more than 36,000 people each year through its counseling, advocacy, prevention, and training services in Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties.

For more information, visit clevelandrapecrisis.org or call 216-619-6194.

The Center’s 24-hour rape crisis and support hotline is 216-619-6192 (call/text) or clevelandrapecrisis.org/chat

CRCC Sexual Assault Awareness Month Events Calendar April 2017 by WKYC.com on Scribd

© 2017 WKYC-TV