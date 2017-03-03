Cleveland Restaurant Week March 3 - 16

Flying Fig (Photo: Flying Fig website)

The Cleveland Independents Cleveland Restaurant Week is underway. It runs from today (March 3) through March 16.

Cleveland Independents is a group of 80-plus locally operated and owned restaurants.

There are approximately 50 restaurants participating this year, restaurants from Avon Lake and Rocky River to Mentor to Moreland Hills and Chagrin Falls to Twinsburg, Hudson and Medina and south to Akron and Kent.

Cleveland Restaurant Week restaurants

Here's what you get -- for $33+ prix fixe (tax and gratuity not included), you get a three-course meal but the price may vary.

You can get more information, including menus to real-time reservations to phone numbers to websites, at http://www.clevelandindependents.com/

