CSU forum (Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - There was a unique political story at Cleveland State University this weekend.

A number of candidates for local offices partnered with CSU's Black Studies Department and the local music industry.

The idea was to get the local hip hop scene involved in politics and take an active role in voter engagement.

Organizers worry that there is an imbalance of power between political elites and the local black community.

